Titans Season 4 Will Reportedly Introduce DC Comics’ Greatest Villain

Titans Season 4 will reportedly introduce DC’s greatest villain to the Titans corner of the DC multiverse (Earth-9, to be exact). Titans Season 4 is quickly stacking up a roster of DC villains, with Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries) cast as Brother Blood, Franka Potente (Claws) as Mother Mayhem, and Lisa Ambalavanar (The A List) as Jinx. Well, it shouldn’t be surprising that all these B-list (or C-list) DC villains would need an overarching hand – and now it seems like there is one…

(WARNING: Potential SPOILERS For Titans Season 4 Follow!)

The latest report out of Illuminerdi is that Titans Season 4 will be bringing in none other than Lex Luthor as a “surprise character” at the “beginning” of Titans season 4. This version of Luthor is described as being “40 or older,” and will reportedly be a version whose appearance “is intended to be memorable.” The site also cites its own earlier report on the Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, and Jinx castings as evidence that this Lex Luthor appearance is going to happen.

There are many ways for Titans to use a character like Lex Luthor. As stated above: Luthor is a mastermind in the fullest sense of the word. He’s been known to set all kinds of chaotic events in motion without ever getting his own hands dirty. If there is to be an influx of villains terrorizing the Titans in Season 4, having Lex Luthor be behind it all would make sense.

That all said, Lex Luthor is, of course, directly tied to one Titan team member in particular: Superboy (Joshua Orpin). Conner was created as a clone made from both Superman and Lex Luthor’s DNA; Titans introduced Superboy during his escape from Cadmus, but we’ve never seen him face-to-face with Lex.

There are really two ways that Lex Luthor could now appear in Titans Season 4: in a flashback to Conner’s creation and/or early “tests”; or as a presence in the present-day action of Titans Season 4 – either in a scene with his “son” Superboy, or a force influencing his life. Either way would probably be pretty satisfying for fans – if Titans gets the adaptation right.

As for who could play Lex Luthor in Titans Season 4? The show has been known for some… unusual casting (see: Scarecrow and Batman), but there’s one actor from a different part of the DC TV Universe who would love to step in: Arrowverse’s Lex Luthor, Jon Cryer:

“I like the Arrowverse. I think they do a great job with it. I think Superman & Lois is fantastic. I think Doom Patrol is fantastic, and Titans is pretty great… So I want to honor Lex in the Arrowverse verse. So if they’ve got a great arc for him on Superman & Lois, or The Flash, or Titans or whatever, I’m happy to find a way to come back and be a part of that.”

Titans Season 4 is in development for HBO Max.