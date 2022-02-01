DC’s Titans Casts Vampire Diaries Alum as Brother Blood, Adds 2 More Villains

The fourth season of the HBO Max original series Titans has found its leading bad guy. Joseph Morgan, star of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, has been cast to play the DC villain Brother Blood in Titans. Joining Morgan is Claws’ Franka Potente in the role of Mother Mayhem, and The A List’s Lisa Ambalavanar in the recurring role as Jinx. Morgan and Potente are set as series regulars. The Illuminerdi was first on the scene with the news. Season 4 of Titans was announced in October during DC FanDome and on the eve of the Season 3 finale.

Sebastian Blood/Brother Blood is described as an intelligent introvert with a dark side; May Bennett/Mother Mayhem is at her physical peak and is considered an apex predator who is determined to accomplish her mission. As for Jinx, she’s a criminal who is excellent at dark magic and has a knack for manipulating others and causing chaos. The official DC Titans Twitter account also confirmed the three castings in a tweet that reads, “All rise for the Church of Blood. Introducing Joseph Morgan as Sebastian Blood, Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem and Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx.” The account originally teased Brother Blood’s arrival earlier in the day.

⛪️🩸 — DC Titans (@DCTitans) January 31, 2022

All rise for the Church of Blood.



Introducing Joseph Morgan as Sebastian Blood, Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem and Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx. #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/qNeInp4I6w — DC Titans (@DCTitans) February 1, 2022

Titans



I’m honoured to be stepping into the DC Universe and playing such a layered, complex, ruthless and vulnerable role. This is gonna be exhilarating. #BrotherBlood #Titans



Photo credit: @stormshoots https://t.co/QYuLetjXH6 pic.twitter.com/eSA8sB7FN3 — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) February 1, 2022

Morgan portrayed Klaus Mikaleson in The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff The Originals. He is the world’s first and oldest vampire-werewolf hybrid who started off as an antagonist in The Vampire Diaries before becoming the central character in The Originals. Potente played Marie Kreutz in The Bourne Identity and The Bourne Supremacy. Finally, Ambalavanar had an appearance in The A List.

Titans star Brenton Thwaites seemingly confirmed a fifth season is already in the works back in November. He made an offhanded comment about storylines playing out across “seasons 4 and 5,” which would mean WarnerMedia is already looking ahead to the future of the series.

The Season 3 synopsis can be found below:

“TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.”

What do you think of the new additions to Titans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!