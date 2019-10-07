Titans Spotlights Iain Glen’s Bruce Wayne in New Season 2 Image

While the Justice League does not play a major role in the DC Universe series Titans, the superheroes continue to loom large on their former sidekicks as they attempt to forge their own path in the world. But few loom larger than Batman as Dick Grayson and Jason Todd attempt to carve their own paths moving forward. And while the first season only hinted at the Caped Crusader’s influence, he finally has come out of the shadows with actor Iain Glen debuting as Bruce Wayne in Season 2.

DC Universe revealed a new look at Bruce Wayne in the new season, which you can check out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Titans showrunner Greg Walker previously spoke with ComicBook about Bruce Wayne’s role in the series, promising that the show will focus on his civilian identity rather than his role as Batman.

“Well Bruce was a huge character on our show last year, you just didn’t see him, I mean for the most part,” said Walker. “For Dick, he was omnipresent and it felt like we really needed to dive into Dick’s relationship with Bruce to really understand Dick better. I was really excited as a writer to go into Bruce Wayne. There’s been so much done about Batman but there’s not a ton about about being Bruce Wayne… Bruce is really awesome at being Batman, he’s kind of crappy at being Bruce.”

He explained that Bruce’s relationship with Dick Grayson will also help his former sidekick move on from being Robin, and push him along the bath of becoming Nightwing.

“We wanted to work on Bruce Wayne trying to restore that relationship with Dick in a way get back to an updated version of father and son,” Walker added. “It could never be the Batman and Robin version anymore because Dick has grown past that and rebelled against it, but what could it be if it goes past that? You have to deal with forgiveness and moving on and kind of adult themes, so I was really excited about writing that. Iain, he has so much stature, he is such a gifted actor with his grace and elegance and weight that he can handle the drama of a man struggling to deal with his estranged son better than anybody I could think of.”

New episodes of the second season of Titans debut on the DC Universe streaming service every Friday.