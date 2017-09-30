‘Titans’ Casts Lindsey Gort As Robin’s New Partner

Dick Grayson might have gotten his start as one of DC Comics‘ most popular sidekicks, but it looks like he’s getting a partner of his own.

Lindsey Gort has been cast as Amy Rohrbach in the upcoming live-action Titans series, according to TVLine. The character will reportedly be a police detective partner for Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), and will appear in a recurring role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amy was first introduced into the DC Comics world back in 2010, in Nightwing Vol. 2 #48. When Dick joined the Bludhaven police department, she served as his field training officer, and eventually became one of his close allies. She eventually discovered his secret identity, but kept it a secret, even after Dick was forced to leave the police force.

It’s unknown exactly how that plotline will manifest on Titans, but it does provide a bit of concrete insight into Dick’s arc in the series. Initial casting descriptions for the series did hint at Dick’s police life, as well as Amy’s potential inclusion in the series.

Gort is best known for her roles on The Carrie Diaries, Impastor, and Baby Daddy. This isn’t her first foray into comic book media, as she previously played Candy Morningstar in an episode of Lucifer, and made a brief appearance in Marvel’s Agent Carter One-Shot.

Gort is the latest member to join the growing ensemble cast of Titans. In addition to Thwaites, Anna Diop will be portraying Starfire, while newcomer Teagen Croft will be playing Raven. The series will also include appearances of the DC duo Hawk & Dove, who will be played by Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly.

Titans does not currently have a release date, but it is expected to debut on DC’s new digital streaming service in 2018.