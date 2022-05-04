TNT Acquires First Three Seasons of Lucifer

✖





Lucifer's first three seasons are coming to TNT this month. In fact, you can settle in for an episode today a 3PM ET/PT and it will be on every Wednesday for three episodes. The network also recently announced the acquisition of Cold Case this month. That show will get rolling on the Chanel May 16th and play on Mondays. DC Comics fans are familiar with the adventures of these characters. Originally created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, the show follows the fallen angel. He abandons his post in the underworld and treks to Los Angeles. LAPD detective Chole Becker (Lauren Gernman) teams with the charismatic entity to stop criminals. A fan-favorite series, there will be an new generation of viewers introduced to Tom Ellis' charms.

Lucifer Morningstar himself, Tom Ellis, spoke with The Wrap about why that ending actually provided some balance for these character. They couldn't get everything they wanted, and in that way, it was perfect.

"We didn't want to do an end to show where the audience have their cake and eat it and then had some more cake and then more cake after that," Ellis said. "It just didn't feel right. It feels like that's not a true reflection of what this show has been or a true reflection of what we're maybe trying to say at the end of it. And I think that to have that sacrifice made at the end, to understand that sacrifice, for Rory and Lucifer to truly understand why they didn't spend their lives together, was the most important thing. Because once they understood that, they could accept it, and then that made everything else fall into place."



He continued, "But not knowing is the worst. And so them kind of like finding that within the season was the satisfaction that was needed. But I feel like it was important that Lucifer made some kind of sacrifice at the end of the show. Because, yes, you talk about Chloe's human life, but as an audience member and as the characters we now know – Chloe knows there's an afterlife, she knows Lucifer is immortal. So there's only one person that's going to lose in that situation if she didn't know there was an afterlife, and that's Chloe. And now it's like, 'Hold on, we can plan for further down the road.' But what we would trick our audience into thinking is not think about that, we want to think about the here and now. So they didn't live happily ever after – but they did because they could."



Will you be catching Lucifer on TNT? Let us know down in the comments!