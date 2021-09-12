Lucifer Stars Open Up About the Possibility of a Movie

The sixth season of Lucifer debuted on Netflix last week giving the fan-favorite series a proper finale – for real this time. After having had a “series finale” at the end of Season 3 when Fox canceled Lucifer, Netflix picked the show up, giving fans three more seasons of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and his friendships and relationships on Earth. This time, however, the story really is over, but that doesn’t mean series stars Ellis and Lauren German, who plays Chloe Decker, are opposed to revisiting their characters in the future. While there are no plans for such a thing, both would be open to a movie in the future.



Warning: spoilers for the sixth and final season of Lucifer below.



German and Ellis both told The Wrap that while now is not the time for such a thing, a Lucifer movie could be fun later on with German having what she thinks would be a hilarious idea.



“My fantasy is that we shoot a Lucifer movie, but in the style of Naked Gun and Airplane! So if we could ask the fans if they are ok with a Naked Gun/Airplane-style Lucifer movie (laughs),” German said. “But no, I mean, Tom says it so well, how do you say it, muffin? It’s the right time to say goodbye.”



“It does feel like the right time,” Ellis said. “Never say never, and all of those things, but this feels like, this incarnation of these characters in this show, this feels like this is the right time to finish. Will we ever reprise these roles again? I don’t know. I don’t know. But at least the movie sounds fun in the future!”



Even if there never manages to be a Lucifer movie, however, both Ellis and German feel that Chloe and Lucifer’s relationship ended up in the right place. Instead of a “Deckerstar” wedding as many fans had hoped, Lucifer ended up returning to Hell as a devil who helped the damned resolve their issues to move on to Heaven while Chloe lived out her human life alone at the urging of their adult daughter from the future Rory (Brianna Hildebrand). Ellis explained that while they didn’t live happily ever after, they still sort of did.



“We didn’t want to do an end to show where the audience have their cake and eat it and then had some more cake and then more cake after that,” Ellis explained. “It just didn’t feel right. It feels like that’s not a true reflection of what this show has been or a true reflection of what we’re maybe trying to say at the end of it. And I think that to have that sacrifice made at the end, to understand that sacrifice, for Rory and Lucifer to truly understand why they didn’t spend their lives together, was the most important thing. Because once they understood that, they could accept it, and then that made everything else fall into place.”



He added, “But not knowing is the worst. And so them kind of like finding that within the season was the satisfaction that was needed. But I feel like it was important that Lucifer made some kind of sacrifice at the end of the show. Because, yes, you talk about Chloe’s human life, but as an audience member and as the characters we now know – Chloe knows there’s an afterlife, she knows Lucifer is immortal. So there’s only one person that’s going to lose in that situation if she didn’t know there was an afterlife, and that’s Chloe. And now it’s like, ‘Hold on, we can plan for further down the road.’ But what we would trick our audience into thinking is not think about that, we want to think about the here and now. So they didn’t live happily ever after – but they did because they could.”



The sixth and final season of Lucifer is now streaming on Netflix.



