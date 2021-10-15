Netflix Saved a Cancelled Series, and Now It’s Dominating Every Other Streaming Service

Netflix doesn’t always rescue fan-favorite TV shows after they’ve been cancelled by networks; a very small percentage of series that get the ax actually get a second chance. When Netflix does step in, however, it’s for a show that the streamer knows can be an absolute smash hit. Such is the case with Lucifer, the Vertigo-inspired series that was cancelled by Fox a couple of years ago. Since becoming a Netflix original, Lucifer has been a juggernaut for the streaming giant.

The very last season of Lucifer was just released on Netflix last month, ending a wildly successful transition from network TV to streaming. Each of the seasons of Lucifer that were released as Netflix originals were incredible streaming performers, and this last season was no different. It was the most popular title on any streaming service just after its release.

According to Nielsen, Lucifer was the most-watched title on any streamer for the week of September 13th to September 19th, and by a very wide margin. More than 1.5 billion minutes of Lucifer were streamed over the course of that week. The second title that week was Netflix’s Clickbait with 732 million minutes streamed. Lucifer beat out its closest competition by more than 800 million minutes.

Lucifer is just one success story for Netflix when it comes to resurrected shows. The streamer brought back Arrested Development for a couple of additional seasons a few years ago. You, starring Penn Badgley, is a commercial and critical darling for Netflix, despite airing its first season on Lifetime. Netflix’s biggest rescue story may still be to come, as it brought Manifest back for a final season after the show was cancelled by NBC. Before Netflix had announced the pickup, Manifest became a massive hit on the streaming service, consistently topping the streaming charts.

For Lucifer, these numbers represent a swan song, as the show finally got to the ending it had always hoped of achieving. Not only did the final run deliver great viewership, but it also offered fans an emotional and satisfying finale to the series. When it was axed by Fox after just three seasons, many of the Lucifer faithful feared they’d never get to see the completed story.

What did you think of Lucifer‘s final season? Did you expect it to perform so well for Netflix? Let us know in the comments!