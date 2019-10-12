Tom Ellis Reportedly Spotted as Lucifer on Crisis on Infinite Earths Set

News of the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover from DC, The CW, and Warner Bros. TV continues to pour in and promises to be packed with stars ranging from the Arrowverse all the way back to the classic Batman TV series from the 1960s. The latest name to pop up in the rumor miss is Tom Ellis, who plays Lucifer Morningstar on the hit show Lucifer, which spent its first few seasons on Fox before moving over to Netflix. According to @canadagraphs, Ellis was recently spotted on the set.

There was a scene with at least 4 actors tonight at the set.

David Ramsey, Katherine McNamara and Matt Ryan…. no surprises there.

They did a scene with Tom Ellis dressed like Lucifer Morningstar.

Yes, you read that correct.#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Canadagraphs (@canadagraphs) October 12, 2019

“There was a scene with at least 4 actors tonight at the set. David Ramsey, Katherine McNamara and Matt Ryan…. no surprises there. They did a scene with Tom Ellis dressed like Lucifer Morningstar. Yes, you read that correct. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths,” @canadagraphs wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.