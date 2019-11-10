Watchmen Showrunner Damon Lindelof Is Excited for Rick and Morty’s Return

Tonight will see the airing of the fourth episode of Watchmen, the new series from HBO that takes place 30 years after the events of the beloved comic. The show is run by Damon Lindelof, who is best known for helming Lost and The Leftovers. Lindelof may have a lot on his plate with his own series, but that’s not stopping him from getting excited about other shows. The creator’s most recent Instagram post shows that he’s pumped for the upcoming fourth season of Rick and Morty, which premieres tonight. The post shows the famous image of Watchmen‘s Doctor Manhattan on Mars, however, the character has been replaced with one of Rick and Morty’s Mr. Meeseeks.

View this post on Instagram I HAVE WAITED SO LONG FOR YOUR RETURN!!!! A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Nov 10, 2019 at 9:27am PST

“I HAVE WAITED SO LONG FOR YOUR RETURN!!!!,” Lindelof wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“This is genius!,” @yohan_faure wrote.

“Leftovers. Season 3 finale,” @michaelvlamis joked.

“Gosh, 30 years on Mars sure does change a man,” @shielsinator added.

The first episode of Rick and Morty‘s fourth season is called “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat.” The episode title is a parody of the Tom Cruise vehicle from 2014, Edge of Tomorrow. For those of you who just can’t wait, Comicbook.com’s review of the season premiere is available right here!

Fans were surprised when Rick and Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon confirmed the length of the new season would be ten episodes. The duo talked about how work has already started on the show’s fifth season. Rick and Morty got a very lengthy seven-season renewal in May of 2018, which means 70 new episodes are coming at some point.

“This new season will be 10,” Roiland began. “We’re rolling right into the next batch. The plan has always been to get them out quicker.”

Watchmen stars Regina King as Angela Abar/Sister Night, Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. as Will Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar, James Wolk as Senator Keane, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake, Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, and Don Johnson as Judd Crawford.

Watchmen currently airs Sunday at 9 pm ET on HBO, and Ricky and Morty season four premieres tonight t 11:30 pm ET on Adult Swim.