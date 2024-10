Wonder Woman 1984: Fans React to Film’s Delay

Warner Bros. today announced that it has pushed back the release of Wonder Woman 1984 into theaters from June into August as a result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. “When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14th. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then,” said Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement today.

Star Gal Gadot took to social media to comment on the delay. “In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead,” she says. “Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all.”

Gadot’s comments echoed those made by director Patty Jenkins. “We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema,” Jenkins said. “In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then.”

Now the fans who were eagerly awaiting the film are having their say on social media about the delay. Keep reading to see what they’re saying. What do you think of the Wonder Woman 1984 delay? Let us know in the comments.

Jenkins directed 2017’s Wonder Woman and returns to direct the sequel. The film jumps forward in time from the original, finding Diana Prince living in the year 1984. The film pits her against a pair of new threats in the form of the Cheetah and manipulative Maxwell Lord. Besides Gadot, the film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

The upcoming slate of DC Films movies currently includes Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

At Least We Have The Trailer

For what it’s worth, and I have no idea how the movie itself will be, but #WonderWoman has a perfect trailer. — Bob Moyers (@mr_boeb) March 24, 2020

Update Your Calendar

Imagine

🎶Imagine there’s no premiere

It’s easy if you try🎶 https://t.co/yPMmxU8R4t — Sailor Goon🖤 6 wks ➡️👼🏾 (@TheOnlySoleil) March 24, 2020

Oh $#!+

oh shit wonder woman 84 got pushed to august — g (@rapunzelariels) March 24, 2020

A Special Date

Patty, that date means so much for me. It is my mother birthday. Unfortunately she is no longer with me. She is in heaven. She died at age 51 of asthma. My mother was truly a wonder woman. She raise 5 boys on her own. You literally made me cry Patty. Mom you will always be WW. https://t.co/YVYzzrDdeA — Louis Centeno (@Superman0621) March 24, 2020

Time to Cry

wonder woman AND in the heights…gonna go cry now https://t.co/LoeQIzKgtk — bailey (@emilia_cIarkes) March 24, 2020

Here’s Hoping

“GAEA!”



lets hope the world is back spinning on its axis correctly by then !!?? #WW84 #WonderWoman #WonderWoman1984 https://t.co/PpQDxMJSpo — Matthew Barton 🏳️‍🌈 (@tbwUltraPowers) March 24, 2020

Losing It

Wonder Woman 84 wrapped principal photography on December 2018…..The release date has been pushed TWICE now, we were supposed to get it November 2019 and we’re finally getting it August 2020…I’m loosing my mindddddd



pic.twitter.com/kvMMJnN4nJ — Mercury ⚫️🚨 #RTSC (@Mercuryinretro1) March 24, 2020

Gone Too Far

warner bro’s really postponed Wonder Woman, y’all going too far — Priscilla (@priscillag2022) March 24, 2020

Worth It