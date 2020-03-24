Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Comments on Film's Release Delay

Warner Bros. today announced that it has pushed back the release of Wonder Woman 1984 into theaters from June into August as a result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. The film sees star Gal Gadot reprising her role as DC Comics heroine Diana Prince, a.k.a. Wonder Woman. Gadot has now commented on the news via social media. "In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead," she says. "Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all."

Gadot's comments echo those made by director Patty Jenkins. "We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema," Jenkins said. "In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then."

There were rumors that Warner Bros. was considering releasing the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman sequel straight to streaming, but that turned out not to be the case. The studio instead chose to push the film's release back. “When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14th. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then,” said Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement today.

Jenkins directed 2017's Wonder Woman and returns to direct the sequel. The film jumps forward in time from the original, finding Diana Prince living in the year 1984. The film pits her against a pair of new threats in the form of the Cheetah and manipulative Maxwell Lord. Besides Gadot, the film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

What do you think of the Wonder Woman 1984 delay? Let us know in the comments.

The upcoming slate of DC Films movies currently includes Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

