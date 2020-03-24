Wonder Woman 1984 Theatrical Release Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Warner Bros. has delayed the release of Wonder Woman 1984 from June into August as the box office goes into hibernation amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. There were rumors that Warner Bros. was considering releasing the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman sequel straight to streaming, following the example set by other studios and films. This is turned out not to be the case. The theatrical release instead will be delayed from June 5th until August 14th. “When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14th. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then,” said Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement today.

Warner Bros. is reportedly hoping that by August the worldwide box office will be strong enough to support the release of the film even if the box office in North America is still struggling. Theaters began reopening this weekend in China, the country of origin for the new coronavirus, following a government-mandated lockdown.

Warner Bros. kept the release date for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet, set for July 17th, but the dates for the animated feature Scoob! and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical In the Heights are both now TBD. These delays follow similar measures taken by Paramount with A Quiet Place Part II and by Disney with the releases of Black Widow, The New Mutants, and Mulan.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins returns to direct Wonder Woman 1984. The film jumps forward in time from the original, finding Diana Prince living in the year 1984. The film pits her against a pair of new threats in the form of the Cheetah and manipulative Maxwell Lord. The film stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

The upcoming slate of DC Films movies currently includes Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.