‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel to Be First Film to Adopt PGA Policies on Sexual Harassment

Wonder Woman 2 will be the first film to adopt the Producers Guild of America’s anti-harassment rules.

The PGA presidents announced this at the PGA Awards ceremony (via Rebecca Keegan on Twitter).

The PGA revealed its new anti-sexual harassment guidelines on Friday.

“While the PGA is a voluntary membership organization, the PGA’s Anti-Sexual Harassment Guidelines are sanctioned as best practices for our members. The PGA is indebted to Time’s Up as a resource in creating our protocols. We will continue to work with them, the industry-wide Commission led by Anita Hill, and other organizations in our community until sexual harassment is eliminated from the entertainment workplace.”

Fans may appreciate the poetry of a feminist icon being first to use the guidelines.

Wonder Woman 2 recently parted ways with producer Brett Rattner over harassment allegations. Star Gal Gadot confirmed that Ratner’s removal.

“At the end of the day, a lot has been written about my views and the way that I feel, and everyone knows the way that I feel because I’m not hiding anything,” Gadot said. “But the truth is, there’s so many people involved in making this movie, and they all echo the same sentiments. Everyone knew what was the right thing to do. But there was nothing for me to actually come and say because it was already done before this article came out.”

In a separate statement, Gadot issued a blanket statement to harassers.

“I’m just going to say, ‘Misogynist sexists, your wrath upon this world is over,’” Gadot said.

Wonder Woman is now available on home media. Wonder Woman 2 opens on November 1, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.