Wonder Woman 3 Producer Offers Status Update (Exclusive)

Wonder Woman 3 is still in the plans at Warner Brothers, as the studio is aiming to follow up Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot returning to the titular role under the direction of Patty Jenkins. The current status of the project is unknown as it has no release date. Gadot and Jenkins will both make their Cleopatra movie before Jenkins goes on to direct a Star Wars film in the form of Rogue Squadron. At that point, the runway will be clear for Wonder Woman 3 to take off. While talking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview supplementing coverage of our time on the set of The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman producer Charles Roven had little to say about Wonder Woman 3.

"We're starting to put something together," Roven said of Wonder Woman 3. "We're moving in a direction. It's definitely something we're going to want to realize." Roven previously produced DC movies Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Justice League, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, and Wonder Woman 1984. He also produced Batman Begins and The Dark Knight before the DCEU's 2013 launch.

"I'm only attached to anything that's spun off of Man of Steel," Roven explained. "So once Henry Cavill is no longer a part of Superman, then I'm not attached to Superman." This means Roven is not attached to the new Superman project coming from JJ Abrams. Roven does believe the movie franchises can allow for multiple versions of Superman to co-exist, similar to how there will soon be Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson playing Batman in two different and unrelated films.

"If they're going to go along with a filmmaker's vision, you have to allow for multiple visions," Roven said. "You can't have it any other way. Not everybody's going to think alike. And so I think if somebody brought them a cohesive vision, it's my understanding, and I could be wrong because I haven't read the script or whatever, but even in The Flash thing that supposedly has multiple Batman's, it does have somewhat of a cohesive vision to the universe that's been created since Ezra has been playing The Flash. And so, they're not saying never to anything and I like that. It's got to work. You know what I'm saying? It's got to work. You got to be able to actually say, here's what I'm really going to deliver and then it's got to work."

