Charlize Theron Describes Being Asked to Play Wonder Woman’s Mom as a Slap in the Face

Back when Man of Steel launched the DC Extended Universe, fans began to theorize over who would take on various other iconic DC Comics roles. Given her extensive and impressive career, many fans had theorized that Charlize Theron could take on the role of Wonder Woman in the franchise, only for the role to ultimately go to the lesser-known Gal Gadot. In addition to fans hoping to see Theron embody the role, some reports ahead of the film’s release teased that Theron was offered a role in the film, and Theron herself has now confirmed that she was actually offered the role of Wonder Woman’s mother, joking about the shock she felt that this was the age range she would now be offered in the future.

“I did not turn the role of Wonder Woman down,” the actress revealed during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. “This is a great example of how Hollywood slaps you in the face when you start aging. So somebody had said to me, ‘There’s action on this thing, Wonder Woman, we just want to make you aware of it,’ and I was like, ‘I’m not familiar with it, I mean, what does Wonder Woman do?’ And then this person said, ‘No, it’s for Wonder Woman’s mom.’ It’s fine. It was the defining moment where I crossed over. And I wasn’t fully aware of it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Understandably, Theron may have been upset by the offer, though the ways in which an Amazon’s genetics differ from those of mortals might have made the proposition seem less surprising. However, Theron is only nine years older than Gadot, with Connie Nielsen, who took on the role, being 21 years older than Gadot.

Additionally, it’s possible that Theron didn’t know that Patty Jenkins, who directed her Academy Award-winning performance in Monster, was helming the picture.

“Look I would love to work with her again,” Theron revealed to Refinery29 back in 2017. “I had such an incredible time. I trusted her from the first time I met her. That’s a big thing for an actor, to be able to trust your director that way and she just never disappointed. She’s incredible so to see her have this moment, I just feel incredibly happy for her.”

Theron can currently be seen in Long Shot, in theaters now. Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters on June 5, 2020.

Would you have liked to have seen Theron in the movie? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!