Zachary Levi Thanks Shazam! Fans for Their Support of New Suits

Filming has been underway on Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and DC fans have gradually gotten glimpses at the upcoming blockbuster. On Monday, director David F. Sandberg delivered a surprising new look at the film, with an official photo showcasing the entire Shazam! family clad in their updated costumes. The new suits sparked a fair amount of discourse — both good and bad — and it looks like franchise star Zachary Levi is weighing in on that. On Tuesday, Levi took to Twitter to thank the fans who have "been so supportive" of the new suits. He also clarified that "they are a huge upgrade, full of color [...] and no one feels objectified wearing them."

Hey y’all! Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s been so supportive of our new suits in Shazam: FotG! 🤗 They are a huge upgrade, full of color (despite the some incorrect conclusions based on ONE PHOTO), and no one feels objectified wearing them. 😘 As you were. — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) June 22, 2021

Levi's tweet somewhat pokes fun at all of the different angles of conversation that surrounded the costume photo, from how the more textured suits would look on screen, whether or not Sandberg's photo was presenting the costumes' color palette as more muted or colorful. There also was the surprise that Grace Fulton will also be playing the Super Hero version of Mary Marvel in the sequel, replacing Michelle Borth in the role. That news — combined with Fulton's costume having a new skirt — definitely sparked conversation in and of itself, but saw many fans being excited to see her take on the role.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will also feature Levi, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler have all been cast in new roles.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on June 2, 2023.