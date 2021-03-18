Zack Snyder's Justice League Massive Score Tracklist Revealed

✖

In just under two weeks, Zack Snyder's Justice League will finally be arriving on HBO Max, allowing fans to see the original vision for the DC team-up film for the very first time. There has been a years-long campaign for this movie to exist, and now it actually does. Not only is the actual Snyder Cut film on the horizon, but a brand new edition of the film's score will be released with the movie as well. Joss Whedon brought on Danny Elfman to score the theatrical cut of Justice League, but Snyder is re-teaming with Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, for the new edition.

Over the weekend, Holkenborg teased his new score for Justice League, revealing the massive 54-song tracklist out into the wild. He also confirmed that the soundtrack for Zack Snyder's Justice League will be getting a vinyl release at some point.

The album will be released on March 18th along with the film. 52 of the 54 tracks consist of Junkie XL score, while the album also includes "Song to the Siren" by Rose Betts and "Hallelujah" by Allison Crowe. You can check out the full tracklist below.

1. "Song to the Siren" – Rose Betts

2. "A Hunter Gathers"

3. "Migratory"

4. "Things Fall Apart"

5. "Wonder Woman Defending / And What Rough Beast"

6. "World Ending Fire"

7. "Middle Mass"

8. "Long Division"

9. "No Paradise, No Fall"

10. "The Center Will Not Hold, Twenty Centuries of Stony Sleep"

11. "As Above, So Below"

12. "No Dog, No Master"

13. "Take This Kingdom by Force"

14. "A Splinter from the Thorn That Pricked You"

15. "Cyborg Becoming / Human All Too Human"

16. "The Path Chooses You"

17. "Aquaman Returning / Carry Your Own Water"

18. "The Provenance of Something Gathered"

19. "We Do This Together"

20. "The Will to Power"

21. "Smoke Become Fire"

22. "I Teach You, the Overman"

23. "A Glimmer at the Door of the Living"

24. "How We Achieve Ourselves"

25. "The Sun Forever Rising"

26. "Underworld"

27. "Superman Rising, Pt. 1 / A Book of Hours"

28. "Beyond Good and Evil"

29. "Monument Builder"

30. "Monument Destroyer"

31. "Urgrund"

32. "So Begins the End"

33. "The House of Belonging"

34. "Earthling"

35. "Flight Is Our Nature"

36. "Indivisible:

37. "And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 1"

38. "And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 2"

39. "Superman Rising, Pt. 2 / Immovable"

40. "At the Speed of Force"

41. "My Broken Boy"

42. "That Terrible Strength"

43. "An Eternal Reoccurrence of Change"

44. "We Slay Ourselves"

45. "Your Own House Turned to Ashes"

46. "All of You Undisturbed Cities"

47. "The Art of Preserving Fire"

48. "The Crew at Warpower"

49. "The Foundation Theme" (from Zack Snyder’s Justice League)

50. "Batman, a Duty to Fight / To See"

51. "Batman, an Invocation to Heal / To Be Seen"

52. "Wonder Woman, a Call to Stand / A World Awakened"

53. "Flash, The Space to Win / Our Legacy Is Now"

54. "Hallelujah" – Allison Crowe

