Zack Snyder's Justice League Darkseid Trailer Includes Green Lantern Footage

Following the tradition of the last week, Zack Snyder has revealed yet another short trailer for his upcoming cut of Justice League. In the weeks leading up to the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the director has been sharing teaser trailers focusing on individual characters, highlighting their importance to the film. On Wednesday, Justice League villains Steppenwolf and Darkseid got the spotlight, but they weren't the only characters worth noticing in the trailer. One of the previous Green Lanterns was given some more screen time in this latest bit of footage.

There was a Green Lantern featured in the theatrical cut of Justice League back in 2017, and they're shown battling for the safety of earth before being killed by Steppenwolf. The Green Lantern shown in this new footage is likely the same one, but it's in a shot we haven't seen before. Take a look!

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, there's a chance we could learn a bit more about the identity of this Green Lantern, which was fighting for Earth the first time Steppenwolf attacked. Then again, it really might not matter in the long run. The more important piece of the story is where the ring goes after the Lantern is killed.

Even though the site of the Green Lantern in this trailer is awesome, the footage is still all about Steppenwolf and Darkseid, the latter of which was never in the theatrical version of the film. Snyder made sure he was included in his full cut, and still has plans for the villain going forward, if he's able to tell more story in the future.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," Snyder told The Nerd Queens. "It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on HBO Max on March 18th.