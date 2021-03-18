Zack Snyder's Justice League: J.K. Simmons Open To More Commissioner Gordon Work

✖

J.K. Simmons merely scratched the surface of his work as Commissoner Gordon in the DCEU when he was cast in Zack Snyder's Justice League years ago. Now, the character has been rebooted for The Batman with Jeffrey Wright in the part but fans are currently at a fever pitch hoping to see Snyder's stories continue in a cinematic universe adjacent to that of the upcoming reboot. Simmons, known well for his role as J. Jonah Jameson in Marvel movies, as well, tells ComicBook.com that he would be open to reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon under the right circumstances.

"Listen, I'm willing to look at anything in the future," Simmons says. "I'm just glad that ZacK finally was able to have his vision realized, and that it's out there and people can see the movie that he had hoped to make originally."

Simmons is currently all set for the release of Invincible on Amazon Prime, an animated series adapting Robert Kirkman's popular comic series. Soon after, he will be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home after shocking the world by having a moment in Spider-Man: Far From Home's post-credits scene. "I never know what I'm allowed to talk about or not, but I'm pretty sure people know that I might be showing up in Spider-Man land again, too," Simmons says. As for which franchise he gets more questions about, "They happen sort of dueling, in the forefront between whether it's DC or Marvel or now Invincible!"

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see Simmons back in thee DCEU, it seems Warner Brothers is already closing the door on any possible continuation beyond Zack Snyder's Justice League. "I appreciate that they love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC," WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff told Variety. "We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now." Furthermore, there are no plans to finish and release David Ayer's original vision for Suicide Squad.

Invincible arrives on Amazon on March 26.