WarnerMedia CEO Casts Doubt On Future Zack Snyder Justice League Movies

✖

Following the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, Warner Media CEO Ann Sarnoff appears to be ruling out any chances of a sequel or follow-up to the film which has captivated many viewers around the world in its debut weekend. The movement which started as #ReleaseTheSnyderCut shifted to a #RestoreTheSnyderVerse trend on social media, this time with more fans and media professionals getting involved. Despite the massive calls for a continuation of the story laid out in Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League, the future of DC seems to have been determined prior to this weekend's HBO Max movie release and the studio is sticking to their plan.

"I appreciate that they love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC," Sarnoff told Variety. "We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now." Furthermore, there are no plans to finish and release David Ayer's original vision for Suicide Squad.

"We wanted to give Zack the opportunity to complete his vision in a four-hour movie, which is impossible to do in theaters," Sarnoff says. "We’re happy that we have HBO Max to let the rope out as it were and allow the fans to see all four-hours of Zack’s vision."

The future for DC currently includes a Flash movie, The Suicide Squad from James Gunn which is also getting a Peacemaker spinoff on HBO Max, The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, an Aquaman sequel, and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. There are more titles in perpetually in various stages development.

"We’ve got an incredible group of creators — television series creators, Max series creators, feature film creators — who are basically broadening the base of the talent that we work with on DC because we’re so excited about the potential to build out the DC multiverse," Sarnoff says. "It’s one of the reasons why I was hired almost two years ago. The before-and-after was it was a very siloed organization with no connectivity between the businesses. DC was being developed, but in a kind of monolithic way in each division. My mantra coming in was to make it bigger and broader and we really want to surprise and delight the fans with more connective tissue across the various media and platforms. I’m talking movies, HBO Max, television and our games division."

Would you like to see Zack Snyder's stories continue in the DCEU? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!