New Bruce Wayne Emoji Spoils Batman's Secret Identity

We're just a few weeks away from the debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League, which will present some of the biggest heroes from across the DC universe in a whole new light. As part of getting fans hyped for the upcoming film, Twitter has begun to unveil a series of emojis for hashtags relating to its characters, including Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne/Batman, who also got a character-centric teaser trailer earlier today. The emojis, which apply to both the #Batman and #BruceWayne hashtags, feature a Batman symbol attached to both of the names. As some fans have pointed out, has an unintentionally funny side effect, as it openly spoils Bruce Wayne's superhero identity.

(Photo: Twitter)

As Twitter user @DeathstrokeHBO pointed out, the moment even feels akin to when Superman publicly spoils Batman's identity in the pages of Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Twitter making a #BruceWayne hashtag with a #Batman emoji reminds me of this moment from INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US... pic.twitter.com/j136B76frz — #DeathstrokeHBOMax (@DeathstrokeHBO) March 4, 2021

Affleck's role in the push for the release of the "Snyder Cut" has been interesting over the years, with the actor advocating for its debut in an interview in 2020.

"That movie ... having two directors is a very weird thing," Affleck revealed at the time. "You have a cow's body with a horse's head kind of thing with two directors, a lot of times. I do think Zack's cut should be available, for sure."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released on March 18th exclusively on HBO Max.