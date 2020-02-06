Here's What Garfield Could Look Like in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

At this point, nobody really knows exactly which characters will show up in the upcoming video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A couple have been announced or revealed, like Tom Nook and Isabelle, but for the most part, it's anybody's guess. Which is partly why this fan render of Garfield done in the style of a new New Horizons character is so effective. It could happen! Maybe.

OK, probably not, as Nintendo isn't likely to introduce branded characters into its mainline Animal Crossing video game and all, but it's still an extremely cute piece of work. The New Horizons Garfield is courtesy of artist Vlurr, and it's actually a remake of an older model of Garfield as an Animal Crossing villager that they'd shared previously. (In case you're wondering, yes, he even has toe beans.)

You can check out what Garfield might look like if he were an Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager below:

Fuck it Im posting it, heres the full render of animal crossing garfield, I tried to imitate new horizon's render style as much as I could pic.twitter.com/cx5wxIIxOd — Vlurr (@Vlurr143) February 5, 2020

And as a bonus, here's Vlurr's take on Nermal in the same New Horizons style:

Somebody asked me to do nermal in the ac style so I doodled it pic.twitter.com/k7Du2KpO0F — Vlurr (@Vlurr143) February 5, 2020

Would you be thrilled to see some version of Garfield show up in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Or, perhaps, do you love Mondays? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Speaking of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it was recently confirmed that the upcoming video game will limit islands to one per Nintendo Switch, regardless of how many different instances of the game itself are used. That means everyone using the same Nintendo Switch will be forced to live on the same island, which isn't exactly ideal.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to officially launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.