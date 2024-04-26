Stardew Valley Releases 1.6.6 Update with New Patch Notes

Ever since the massive Stardew Valley 1.6 update released, the cozy game has been getting numerous follow-up updates completed with patch notes each time to further iterate on the features from 1.6. Some of those changes have been tweaking things back and forth to fine-tune changes initially made in the bigger 1.6 update, but a lot of the changes have been straight bugfixes for problems that arose. Stardew Valley got another of those updates this week with the release of 1.6.6 which came with its own set of patch notes to show what's new.

If you've been following along with Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone's tweets about the game recently, you'll know that there wer some issues with Chinese translations that became apparent. This update addresses those problems by reverting Chinese text back to that of a previous update. Other translation changes are in effect now as well, but like past updates, the majority of the patch notes for Stardew Valley 1.6.6 are devoted to bugfixes.

The full patch notes for the Stardew Valley 1.6.6 update can be found below:

Stardew Valley 1.6.6 Patch Notes

Balance and Gameplay changes

Bee houses now work with flowers in garden pots.

"Minecart depot" alternative layout now only appears in the upper or lava mine areas.

You can now turn the gold clock on or off

Added coal > mahogany seed trade at raccoons

50% mastery XP now only applies to farming, as originally intended.

Translation changes

Reverted Chinese text to 1.6.3

Reverted Chinese default font to the original

Added an option to use the smooth font introduced in 1.6.4

Added a dialogue font size slider for Chinese

Added complete Russian translated movie & desert festival sprites

Added option for Russian to use the "old" font

Bug fixes

Fixed a case where Mr. raccoon could disappear during the raccoon cutscene in multiplayer

Fixed being able to trash Pierre's Missing Stocklist, or give it away at the Feast of the Winter Star.

Fixed being able to give a wilted bouquet to your spouse.

Fixed issue causing only 1 omni geode to be produced from the skull cavern chest.

Fixed crash when a save contains some invalid animal home data.

Fixed a crash when talking to Penny in French.

Fixed a malformed Willy farm event in German.

Fixed an incorrectly blocking map tile in the Forest Farm map.

Fixed some machines and some desert festival logic not working for Linux/macOS players using the compatibility branch.

Fixed a case where an area was inaccessible in the volcano dungeon

Fixed sewer event in German

Fixed cases where you'd see Mayor Lewis' giftbox note again when collecting 15 parsnips from a different chest.

Fixed emily makeover event from being hard to skip

Fixed Calico Egg Rating prize edge cases for farmhands

Fixed prismatic hat effects not working in French.

Fixed being able to "advance" the ready check menu by pressing Y, which lead to many issues.

Fixed island outfits not being loaded for farmhands

Minor optimizations.

Fixes for modded players

Fixed error showing nonflavored roe items.

Fixed error if a mod sets an NPC's 'friends and family' data to null.

Fixed error loading a save containing enchanted weapons whose ID changed or data was removed.

Fixed soft lock when watching weather TV channel if tomorrow's weather is custom.

Fixed temporary maps that aren't part of a location not using seasonal tilesheets.

Fixed summit cutscene showing custom fish with wrong sprites.

Stardew Valley 1.6.6 update is currently out for the PC platform and is in the works but not yet released for consoles and mobile.