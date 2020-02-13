New Marvel's Avengers Edition Surfaces Online

A new edition of the upcoming video game Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, has surfaced online. "Marvel's Avengers: Deluxe Edition" apparently appeared as an Xbox store listing, and while the vast majority of information associated with the listing appears to be in line with what we've known about the game for some time, one particular detail sticks out from the rest.

Notably, this Marvel's Avengers: Deluxe Edition seems to have a release date of August 31st -- five days prior to the currently announced release date of September 4th. If the listing is legit, and other listings for various editions of the game that cropped up online today seem to indicate it might be, that could mean there will be an early access period of nearly a week for the upcoming video game.

Also, this appears to be distinct and separate from the "Earth's Mightiest" Edition that was announced last year at New York Comic Con. To start with, that version of the upcoming video game is a physical collector's edition, and comes with several doodads like a Captain America statues and a set of blueprints for Iron Man's armor. It's possible that the previous announced physical edition is just an upgraded version of the Deluxe Edition that's surfaced online as it's hard to imagine that the more expensive editions of the game won't also allow early access. (Or maybe this is all just somehow wrapped up in the Beta that's been associated with the game for some time now?)

We've reached out to the Marvel's Avengers PR team about the listing, and will let you know if we hear back.

Here's the official description for Marvel's Avengers:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.