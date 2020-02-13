Pokemon Home: How To Get Free Pokemon

Pokemon Home users can get up to four free Pokemon just by using the app's different functions. Earlier this week, the Pokemon Company launched Pokemon Home, a new app that lets players store their Pokemon in a cloud-based storage service that can be accessed from either the Nintendo Switch or mobile devices. Using Pokemon Home, players can trade Pokemon, check out their IV stats and moves, and even monitor the progress of their National Pokedex. To help players get started, Pokemon Home will also give players free Pokemon just for using some of the app's features for the first time.

ComicBook.com already covered how players can get a Bulbasaur or Squirtle from Pokemon Home, simply by logging into the game the first time. Players can also get an Eevee, Pikachu, Pichu, and Rotom for free from the platform. While all three Pokemon are also currently available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, there's nothing wrong with adding a few extra Pokemon to your collection.

Here's what you need to do to get these free Pokemon:

Pikachu: Log into the app for the first time.

Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle: Log into the mobile app for the first time.

Eevee: Use the Wonder Box for the first time in the mobile app.

Pichu: Complete a Challenge in the mobile app.

Rotom: Have one of your Pokemon deposited into GTS taken for the first time in the mobile app.

Please note that players only have one month from when they activate their mobile app to obtain Eevee, Pichu, and Rotom. Luckily, you shouldn't have to work very hard to collect these three Pokemon. You can find more information about Pokemon Home on the app's official website.