Deathverse: Let It Die Remake Details Revealed

Early last year, Deathverse: Let It Die developer Supertrick Games announced that it was taking its survival battle royale was being taken offline to be "redeveloped." However, it was soon revealed that the team would instead be moving forward with a full redesign of the game, which has now morphed into what the developer is calling a remake of Deathverse: Let It Die. If that sounds confusing, you're in luck because the developer has recently posted a new Developer Diary detailing exactly what players should expect from the Deathverse: Let It Die remake. It's just as strange as fans would expect.

Deathverse: Let It Die Is "Let It Die 3"

The new Developer Diary features a sit-down with Deathverse director Hideyuki Shin and a member of his staff cosplaying as the franchise's mascot Uncle Death. Shin starts by saying that the team is working on the remake of Deathverse, but notes that this new version of the game aims to "please both fans of Let It Die and Deathverse." That means this won't be a simple remake of the battle royale.

Shin said, "To be specific, with Deathverse, we created a game centered around player-versus-player, but there were a lot of things we felt could be improved. After considering those, we decided to make a game that, like Let It Die, has a clear gameplay loop you repeat many times, but also lets you fight against other players. We're trying to take the fun parts from both games to make something new."

Essentially, the team is building an action roguelike with heavy exploration. Like Let It Die, it'll feature single-player and co-op gameplay, but it'll also incorporate some of the PvP action players loved in Deathverse. The team didn't get into specifics beyond that, but Shin did say that the ratio between the two games is "7 to 3? Or 8 to 2? So Let It Die takes the larger portion."

It's not completely clear what this new game will look like, though Uncle Death did share a screenshot that features a character eating a hamburger, so there's at least that to look forward to. More seriously, it seems like we'll have to wait for a future Developer Diary to see the game in action before we know exactly what we're dealing with.

That said, it could be some time before we see the Deathverse: Let It Die remake in action. Remember, the team is porting everything over to Unreal Engine 5, which is going to take quite a bit of work. It also seems like there have been some major redesigns around the project. Most likely, we won't see the project launch until 2025, at the earliest.