Call of Duty Bringing Fan-Favorite Weapons Back to MW3

It looks as though three hugely popular weapons from the Call of Duty series should soon be coming back to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone. Currently, MW3 and Warzone are in the midst of Season 3 Reloaded, which went live a little under a week ago. With Season 3 now over halfway finished, the focus is beginning to turn to Season 4, which should kick off near the end of May. To that end, new leaks have now suggested that three fan-favorite guns should be coming back to Call of Duty with this next wave of content.

As reported by Charlie Intel, data miners have recently discovered that the STG44, Kar98k, and Spas-12 are all set to return to MW3 and Warzone in the future. A specific release date for these guns has yet to be disclosed, but given that they're now appearing in the data for each Call of Duty title following the start of Season 3 Reloaded, it suggests that a launch in Season 4 is quite likely. As a result, we should learn more directly from Activision on this front in the weeks ahead.

When it comes to the three guns in question here, they happen to be from three different weapon classes. The STG44 is one of the most iconic assault rifles from the WWII-era Call of Duty games, although it hasn't been seen in a current entry in quite some time. The Kar98k is then a bolt-action rifle that has also previously come to Warzone and other titles, although it's primarily associated with the WWII entries. Lastly, the Spas-12 is arguably the most popular shotgun ever in Call of Duty and first appeared in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. For it to now be coming back is a huge deal as it will likely become the most-used shotgun across MW3 and Warzone.

As mentioned, Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone are broadly set to begin at the conclusion of May or beginning of June. Whenever we learn more about the launch and additional content that will come with Season 4 of MW3 and Warzone, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.