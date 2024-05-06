Beat Saber Loses Multiplayer Support on Meta Quest 1 Later This Year

Since unveiling the original Oculus (now Meta) Quest 1 several years ago, the developers at Reality Labs have produced two new iterations, with the Meta Quest 3 launching late last year to largely positive reviews. If the platform has one killer app, Beat Saber is certainly a contender. The game's become one of the must-play VR titles since its launch and the developers at Beat Games have continued to iterate with new modes and songs. However, as Beat Saber matures and Reality Labs has stopped producing new Meta Quest 1s, the team has had to make the difficult choice to end support for the game on that particular platform.

Beat Saber Support Ending on Meta Quest 1

(Photo: Meta)

Beat Saber's Meta Quest 1 support is ending on November 2nd. At that point, players will be unable to use the multiplayer function and Beat Games says, "Leaderboards functionality might be phased out in the future." Regardless, the team will stop issuing new updates for the Meta Quest 1 version at that point and will no longer provide customer support.

Basically, you'll still be able to play Beat Saber on your Quest 1, just don't expect any bug fixes or further changes. Thankfully, your copy of the game and any songs you purchase as DLC will carry over to any of the other headsets in the Meta family. So, if you decide to purchase a Meta Quest 3, all of your content will be waiting for you on a device that Beat Games continues to support.

This is disappointing news for fans on Meta Quest 1, but it's not too surprising. After all, if the team wants to continue to innovate inside Beat Saber, they can't be held back by old hardware. Some might prefer the team worked on Beat Saber 2, but this is also a solid step because players won't have to worry about re-buying their song DLC if Beat Games launches a new game. Either way, the developers have certainly given fans plenty of notice about support going away. Now, it's up to the fans to decide if they want to shell out for a more modern headset or stick with an unsupported version of the game.

What's New in Beat Saber?

Alongside the announcement about Beat Saber no longer supporting the Meta Quest 1, the team revealed a new update. This is a smaller update that simply fixes a few visual glitches and song timings, but Beat Saber's latest major patch was one of its more exciting drops for hip-hop fans. The new Hip Hop Mixtape dropped on April 9th and it includes the following tracks:

2Pac – "All Eyez On Me (featuring Big Syke)"



Nicki Minaj – "Anaconda"



Snoop Dogg – "Gin and Juice"



Eminem – "Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)"



Outkast – "Hey Ya!"



The Notorious B.I.G. – "Hypnotize"



Dr Dre – "Nuthin' But A "G" Thang"



Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – "The Message"



Pop Smoke – "The Woo (feat. 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch)"

Beat Saber is available on PlayStation VR, PC, and Meta Quest.