Darkest Dungeon 2 Adds Mod Support Next Month

Darkest Dungeon 2 launched to solid reviews nearly a year ago, and the developers at Red Hook Studios are currently working on getting the tough-as-nails roguelike ready to launch on PlayStation platforms. However, that doesn't mean the team is leaving the PC version of the game behind. The team previously revealed that it's working on mod support for the PC version of Darkest Dungeon 2, but today, Red Hook put an official release window on the new addition. If everything goes according to plan, mod support will be in Darkest Dungeon 2 "before the end of June."

Darkest Dungeon 2 Mod Support on PC

(Photo: Red Hook Studios)

Before announcing the release window, Red Hook made it clear that it's taken longer than some fans expected to get mod support up and running in Darkest Dungeon 2 because the team built the sequel on a new engine. That said, it's almost ready for prime time, which is exciting news for fans who are looking for more to do in DD2. However, it's important to note that mod support will be rolled out over time. The team would rather players have access to some of the tools now instead of waiting until everything is ready. That also means the team can work on mod support concurrently with console releases and the upcoming Kingdoms expansion.

This first version of mod support will "tackle the initial mod loading/overwriting logic and Steam workshop integration." That means players will be able to create custom items (Red Hook mentioned "trinkets, combat items, inn items, and more) and give heroes new palettes. Red Hook plans to continue building on the feature, eventually giving players the tools to even create custom classes, though that's likely still relatively far away in the development pipeline. Either way, it's an exciting time to be a Darkest Dungeon 2. There's a ton of new content on the horizon and a forthcoming PlayStation release will bring the game to a whole new audience.

Darkest Dungeon 2 PlayStation Release Date

Last month, it was announced that Darkest Dungeon 2 is finally coming to consoles, at least if you have a PlayStation 4 or 5. DD2 will launch on those platforms on July 15th, and if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber you can grab 15% off the purchase price if you preorder. Anyone who wants extra content for the game can also pick up The Binding Blade DLC, which adds two new heroes, a new quest line, a wandering boss, and more. If you want to save a buck, the base game and DLC are currently available in a bundle, giving you a nice discount for grabbing everything.

Red Hook is also working to have the new Kingdoms DLC ready for later this year. It'll be completely free for players on PC (and likely on PlayStation consoles) and adds three new monster factions. The expansion doesn't have a release date attached yet, but Red Hook says it should be ready in late 2024.