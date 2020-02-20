Deadpool Skin Comes to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2

A Deadpool skin is coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 and Epic Games took everyone by surprise. Epic dropped their latest trailer Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 early in the morning and while the whole thing seemed to be just about spies and take a James Bond theme to it, everyones favorite Merc With a Mouth just appeared out of nowhere, to the joy of every single Deadpool fan.

Deadpool will be a part of the battle pass and we'll break down how to get him. The skin was first discovered by HYPEX over on Twitter and you can see it below.

Deadpool coming to Fortnite is not the first time Epic Games has teamed up with Marvel in the past. Around Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame the Mad Titan Thanos was available to play during Season 10. You also were able to wield weapons from Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man. The Deadpool skin however, will seemingly be a permanent addition to your skins collection. Now, thanks to some clues from die-hard Fortnite fans online, we have a few clues on how to get the Fortnite Deadpool skin everyone wants. Turns out, there is a computer inside Deadpool's secret hideout, where you will access a list of challenges to complete.

Want to get into Deadpool's secret room? There's a special vent from the Fortnite Season 2 loading menu that you're going to have to click on. From there, load up the computer in side the room, which only works for Battle Pass owners. You'll see a letter from Deadpool to Epic Games. Then, simply don't thank the bus driver and wait for more challenges to appear.

Deadpool's computer will be where you want to keep checking for challenges as the season goes by. They'll be updated in the secret room and once they're all completed, you'll own a Fortnite Deadpool skin.

