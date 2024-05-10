Vampire Survivors Operation Guns: All Weapon Evolutions

Vampire Survivors developer poncle announced it was working on a new crossover DLC with Contra. After the success of the Among Us-themed DLC, it was no surprise to see the team branch out with Operation Guns. As with most DLC and updates, Operation Guns features several new weapons and Evolutions for players to uncover. That said, the team doesn't give fans many hints about unlocking the powerful new Evolutions, which can lead to a bunch of guesswork. If you want to skip that process, we've collected the full list of new Evolutions for Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns below.

How to Unlock Every Weapon in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns

(Photo: Poncle, Konami)

Before you can start evolving the new weapons in Operation Guns, you'll need to unlock them. Most of these weapons are unlocked after picking up the character they're associated with, though a few can be found early if you hunt around the new Neo Galuga map. If you need help unlocking any of the characters, make sure to check out our guide on the topic. Here is how to unlock every weapon in Operation Guns:

Long Gun – Survive 15 minutes with Bill Rizer

– Survive 15 minutes with Bill Rizer Short Gun – Survive 15 minutes with Lance Beam

– Survive 15 minutes with Lance Beam Spread Shot – Survive 15 minutes with Ariana

– Survive 15 minutes with Ariana C-U-Laser – Survive 15 minutes with Lucia

– Survive 15 minutes with Lucia Firearm – Survive 15 minutes with Brad Fang

– Survive 15 minutes with Brad Fang Sonic Bloom – Survive 15 minutes with Sonic Bloom

– Survive 15 minutes with Sonic Bloom Homing Miss - Survive 15 minutes with Stanley Ironside (also available to pick up on Neo Galuga)

- Survive 15 minutes with Stanley Ironside (also available to pick up on Neo Galuga) Diver Mines – Survive 15 minutes with Newt Plissken

– Survive 15 minutes with Newt Plissken Blade Crossbow – Survive 15 minutes with Sheena Etranzi

– Survive 15 minutes with Sheena Etranzi Prism Lass – Survive 15 minutes with Probotector (also available to pick up on Neo Galuga)

– Survive 15 minutes with Probotector (also available to pick up on Neo Galuga) Metal Claw – Survive 15 minutes with Colonel Bahamut (also available to pick up on Neo Galuga)

All Weapon Evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns

The Vampire Survivors developers have added a new wrinkle to Evolutions in Operation Guns. Fortunately, it's not too difficult to manage, especially if you're playing on the Neo Galuga map. To evolve each weapon in Operation Guns, you'll need a new Passive Item called the Weapon Power-Up. These can be selected after leveling up on any map, but you get several for free on Neo Galuga. For most Evolutions, you'll also need a second Passive Item, so the chart below will come in handy if you're having trouble figuring out what you need. here are all of the new Evolutions in Operation Guns:

Long Gun + Weapon Power-Up = Prototype A

Short Gun + Weapon Power-Up + Bracer = Prototype B

Spread Shot + Weapon Power-Up + Empty Tome = Prototype C

C-U-Laser + Weapon Power-Up + Tiragisu = Pronto Beam

Firearm + Weapon Power-Up + Candelabrado = Fire-L3GS

Sonic Bloom + Weapon Power-Up + Armor = Wave Beam

Homing Miss + Weapon Power-Up + Duplicator = Multistage Missiles

Diver Mines + Weapon Power-Up + Attractorb = Atmo-Torpedo

Blade Crossbow + Weapon Power-Up + Wings = Time Warp

Metal Claw + Weapon Power-Up + Hollow Heart = Big Fuzzy Fist

Vampire Survivors and the Operation Guns DLC are available now on Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The game is coming to PlayStation platforms later this year.