Among Us Reveals 2024 Roadmap

Among Us developers InnerSloth have revealed the game's 2024 roadmap, which promises to bring plenty of new content to the game this year despite the fact that '24 is nearly half over already. Commenting on the wait for the roadmap, the announcement mentions the team was "redefining our process for updates and how we organize them, finding out what matters most *looks at that player survey from a couple months ago*, and taking a well deserved nap , etc.." Regardless of the wait there's still plenty of time left in the year, and Among Us is bringing some exciting things in the months to come including improved lobby filtering, new Bean fashion, new roles, and more.

The 2024 Roadmap

The additions and changes coming to Among Us throughout 2024 include:

New Roles: Since they introduced Engineer, Scientist, Guardian Angel, and Shapeshifter roles in 2021, new roles have been highly requested by Among Us players (probably in that aforementioned player survey and others like it). While the announcement doesn't specify what the newcomers are, it does include that there will be brand new roles (plural!) "each with their own little quirk that make for some very interesting lobbies."



Better Lobby Filtering: Thanks to a more refined set of search settings, how players find lobbies has been improved.



Make the Lobby Settings Pretty: The long list of Among Us settings is getting a makeover with updated snappy menus so players can "easily see all the settings you can change as a host, and have a quick view of the important ones as you join lobbies."



Cosmetics and Collabs: It wouldn't be an update if the Beans themselves didn't get a wardrobe update as well, because even the Beans deserve to be fashionable while facing ejection. Noting that they're "cooking up more ways for you to slay while you slay," there are apparently cute and chaotic collaborations with other studios to come this year that promise to blow players' minds.



Quality of Life



In addition to the lobby improvements, additional changes to improve quality of life in Among Us includes music for the lobbies, Crewmate chatter popping up at the top of the screen, and more.



More +



Notably, there's a surprise mentioned here that players will just have to wait to see what it is down the line.



Are you looking forward to the cosmetics or quality of life changes in Among Us more?