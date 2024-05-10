Vampire Survivors Operation Guns: How to Unlock Every Character

Vampire Survivors developer poncle has released a brand-new DLC themed around the Contra franchise called Operation Guns. As with every DLC drop, the team has added several new characters to the mix. For this go-around, there are 11 characters you'll need to unlock. As Vampire Survivors fans have come to learn, some of these new characters in Operation Guns can be a bit tricky to unlock if you don't know what to do and where to go. Below, we've collected a quick rundown of how to pick up every new character in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns.

Every New Character in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns

(Photo: Poncle, Konami)

Fortunately, most of the characters in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns are relatively easy to unlock. You'll start the path by getting Bill Rizer, and from there, everyone comes through normally playing as each character. Here's the list of characters you unlock along the natural path:

Bill Rizer – Find and open the coffin in Neo Galuga (the coffin is found on the far-right side of the map)

Lance Bean – Evolve the Long Gun (Bill Rizer's weapon)

Ariana – Evolve the Short Gun (Lance Bean's weapon)

Lucia – Evolve the Spread Shot (Ariana's weapon)

Brad – Find and open the coffin on Hectic Highway (to unlock this stage, you need to evolve Lucia's weapon, the C-U-Laser)

Browny- Evolve the Fire Arm (Brad's weapon)

Sheena Etranzi – Evolve the Sonic Bloom (Browny's weapon)

As you can see, you need to utilize Evolutions to unlock most of these characters. If you're having trouble finding any of the Evolutions, make sure to check out our guide on the topic. There are still more characters to go, but these require you to go off the beaten path slightly. Here are the rest of the unlockable characters in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns:

Probotector – Find 14 Barriers (these are new pickups that look like a capital "B" with wings)

Stanley Ironside – Find 21 RapidFires (another new pickup that looks like a capital "R" with wings)

Newt Plissken – Find 28 Grenades (another new pickup that looks like a large, red bomb)

Simondo – Evolve the Diver Mines (Newt Plissken's weapon)

Colonel Bahamut – Defeat the Big Fuzz in Neo Galuga

For that final one, you need to know a few things. This event doesn't start until the last several minutes of the timer in Neo Galuga. At that point, you'll see an alert at the bottom of your screen telling you there's an alien presence on the map. You'll notice a large exclamation point leading you to the alien. Head there and step on the red circle. Now, you'll need to win a boss battle, which isn't too hard if you're using one of the more powerful characters like Sigma. Once the Big Fuzz is taken out, the level will end like it usually does after killing death and you'll unlock the new character.

Vampire Survivors and Operation Guns are out now on Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The game and its expansions are coming to PlayStation platforms later this year.