Ed Boon and Scorpion Give Mortal Kombat Fans Coronavirus Advice

With Coronavirus having a massive impact on the video game industry as a whole (along with everything else), there's no better time for fans to familiarize themselves with the proper precautionary measures. Thankfully, longtime industry icon and video game developer Ed Boon has stepped in with some helpful tips on how best to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Boon also happens to be the creator of Mortal Kombat, so rather than tell fans himself, he used one of the franchise's protagonists, Scorpion. On Twitter, Boon/Scorpion advised fans on the importance of keeping a healthy distance from others, and keeping hands washed, as well.

That said, the advice does seem a tad bit hypocritical, coming from Scorpion. After 11 main series entries in the Mortal Kombat franchise, and a handful of spin-offs, no one in the games has ever been seen washing their hands after a match. In fact, in all its various depictions, the Netherrealm has never been shown to have any sanitizer stations on site. Not to mention the fact that the Mortal Kombat cast is woefully bad at keeping a good distance away from one another, as well.

Given the amount of blood and bones that can be found in the games, it would definitely seem like the kind of area that could benefit from more sinks. And those aforementioned sanitizer stations. Do you think Goro washes all four hands after every fight? It just doesn't seem all that likely, and he definitely seems like someone that should wash thoroughly. It does stand to reason, however, that the protagonists from the series are a bit better about following strong cleanliness guidelines. After all, Scorpion's mask seems like a nice start. And Raiden also seems to keep his white suit quite clean.

Of course, this is all in good fun, but the image Boon shared on Twitter is still a great way to reinforce the importance of keeping clean and safe with everything currently going on in the world. Things might be a bit scary, but it always helps to have a laugh, here and there.

What Mortal Kombat character could stand to wash their hands a bit more? Do you think there are enough sanitizer stations in Netherrealm? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.