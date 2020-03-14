League of Legends Trailer Shows Off Fiddlesticks' Reworked Abilities

Riot has at last revealed the reworked abilities for Fiddlesticks, the scarecrow champion who’s been in the midst of an update ever since players voted for him to be reworked. This gameplay trailer follows a creepy cinematic from the start of the weekend which, judging from Riot’s typical reveal and release timeline, indicated that we’d get this sort of gameplay preview soon. The gameplay preview shows players a first look at what the new champion’s abilities can do with several parts of the champion’s kit kept intact while others have been modernized to make him more viable and reduce some frustrations.

The Fiddlesticks preview can be seen below where Fiddlesticks takes to the Rift and unleashes all of his abilities on his enemies after laying a trap for them. He uses everything from his passive to his ultimate and ends up winning a 2v1 scenario.

Seeing all those abilities happening at once can only tell a player so much, but the rest of the breakdown focuses more on the abilities individually. We’ve listed the abilities below from the video along with our best interpretation of what these abilities do based on the video, but we won’t know their full effects until Riot releases their champion reveal page for Fiddlesticks.

Fiddlesticks Abilities

Passive – A Harmless Scarecrow: Creates decoys of Fiddlesticks that act as pink wards and reveal nearby wards. Fiddlesticks may be getting an attack speed buff from some source, but it's hard to tell from the video.

Q – Terrify: Fiddlesticks’ standard point-and-click “fear” ability, appears to have a cooldown before it can be used against the same champion again.

W – Bountiful Harvest: Fiddlesticks’ survival tool in the jungle. Expected to still do damage and drain health, but it now hits multiple targets.

E – Reap: Strikes enemies in a cone-shaped area of effect, slowing those hit, though perhaps the slow only works on those hit in the outer hitbox. It also appears to silence enemies.

R – Crowstorm: Fiddlesticks’ standard, surprising ultimate. He drops to all fours and does damage in an area of effect after blinking to a location.

Out of all the changes, the biggest seems to be his new E ability. Fiddlesticks’ previous E was still a silence, but it was a source of frustration for his enemies when a crow bounces from one minion to them and then pings off every teammate. The counterplay was essentially “walk away” which never creates exciting moments in League.

Just as other champions have their abilities connected to one another to alter effects in small ways, Fiddlesticks may have some extra synergy between his abilities that we haven’t seen yet. With the gameplay trailer now out though, expect a more detailed look at the reworked champion sometime next week.

