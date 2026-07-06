Pokemon Winds and Waves Leak Reveals Brand New Pokemon Type

A new Pokémon Winds and Waves leak has revealed a new Pokémon type that the Nintendo and Game Freak series has not seen in the past. Of course, the best types in Pokémon fluctuate as the meta fluctuates, but there are consistent standouts and consistent losers. And judging by the current meta, a new type being introduced in the upcoming Pokémon Winds and Waves may prove to be very formidable.

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Recently, the starter evolutions for Pokémon Winds and Waves leaked, which in turn revealed that Pombon, the Fire starter, will eventually evolve into a Fire-Fairy type, a combo Pokémon has never done before. As you may know, the Fairy type was introduced in Generation VI with Pokémon X and Y, back in 2013. And this was very noteworthy because it was the first new type introduced since 1999, when Generation II introduced Steel and Dark. To this end, Pokémon doesn’t introduce new types very often. There were 14 years between these two events, and accordingly, Fairy remains the newest type in the game.

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Fire + Fairy Could Be Very OP

Most Pokémon fans agree that the best type in Pokémon is Steel. Most would also agree that Fairy is a close second. Fire is not quite in these conversations, but it’s another strong type, partially because it’s very effective against Steel.

For one, Fire is going to remove Fairy’s biggest offensive obstacle, which is Steel. This is a big hurdle overcome. Combine this with the Dragon immunity, and you get a really resilient Pokémon with great offense and defense. Of course, this is all pending stats, but starters typically have good stats, and we have seen starters in the past be meta-relevant.

It’s hard to imagine a stronger pairing other than Steel and Fairy. And any other comparable typing would likely have Fairy in it, other than maybe Ground and Water. Of course, there is also Ghost and Normal, but that’s less overpowered and more just tricky to deal with in most meta builds.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information. And even if this final evolution is accurate, the stats are probably going to be limited to ensure competitiveness, but if Game Freak is too lax on this front, Pombon is going to be a very popular pick and one of the best Pokémon in the meta. Meanwhile, it’s not looking as good for the other two starters, who are rumored to be Grass and Ground and Water and Psychic, though depending on the stats, Water and Psychic could be a good combo. After all, Water is one of the better types in the game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.