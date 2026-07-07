PlayStation Pauses Social Media Accounts Following Physical Disc Backlash, But Fans Aren’t Stopping

PlayStation’s recent announcement detailing its move away from physical games in 2028 has not gone down well, to put it lightly. The original post, as of this writing, has over 158 million views on X and 8,573 comments on the actual article, both of which have been flooded with angry users. This sentiment has echoed out to numerous other platforms, too. It’s a nearly unprecedented level of vitriol and such hatred has led to an apparent social media freeze for the electronics giant.

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PlayStation has not posted to X since July 1st when it dropped the aforementioned post. It also hasn’t posted to Bluesky or Instagram since June 30th. PlayStation never even bothered to drop the controversial news regarding its plan to stop supporting physical media or sunset the PS3 and Vita storefronts on those two platforms.

The PlayStation Blog has had five new posts since the those two announcements, all of which have been rather innocuous and unrelated to physical media or storefront closures. However, that has not stopped players from flooding all five of those comment sections vying for blood. Almost none of the comments are actually about the subjects at hand, which include photo mode pictures around fireworks, Dune: Awakening, and the top downloads on the PlayStation Store in June, to name a few. And while it isn’t a regular podcast, PlayStation hasn’t posted a new Official PlayStation Podcast episode since the news dropped.

PlayStation has been much more active on YouTube, posting a little over a dozen videos since the maligned news surrounding discs and store closures. These videos range from a gameplay trailer for Street Fighter 6‘s DLC fighter Yasmine to a teaser for Cronos: Lazarus and, unsurprisingly, the comment sections are also off topic and almost exclusively focused on physical game discs with many variations of “Play Has Limits” — a riff on PlayStation’s “Play Has No Limits” tagline — and general calls for bringing back discs. One user at the top of the Neverness to Everness update trailer commented, “I love that they think we’re just gonna shut up and forget about physicals,” which is fitting given how this brigade is seemingly not going to end soon.

This sentiment has even spread to older videos, showing the dedication of these scorned players. Players have also started petitions to get PlayStation’s attention, one of which has gotten over 156,000 signatures.

PlayStation Has Gone Quiet on Social Media

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As noted by Push Square, PlayStation has deployed a similar tactic in the past. After closing beloved game studio Bluepoint Games, PlayStation also went on a social media hiatus for around three days. However, this latest stint is much more dire and, appropriately, a bit longer.

It remains to be seen when PlayStation will broadly return to social media. However, one thing is certain: That unfortunate post will be inundated with angry fans who are going to ignore the topic at hand and demand the company reverse its recent batch of widely hated decisions.

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