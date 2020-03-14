10 AAA PS4 Games on Sale for $10 or Less

Gaming isn't cheap. That said, with the coronavirus disrupting society and forcing people to lock themselves inside their houses, gaming is one of the only things people can do right now. Thankfully, the PlayStation Store currently has hundreds of PS4 games on discount, and some of these discounts are quite hearty. In fact, you can get dozens quality of games right now, on PS4, for less than $10, including a variety of AAA titles. That said, if you're looking for something to play the next couple of weeks as coronavirus -- hopefully -- blows over, then the 10 games below are a great start. Now, it's important to note that some of the games below are currently on "double discount," which means if you're not a PlayStation Plus subscriber (or if you're not signed into your account) they won't appear at the price listed. Meanwhile, if none of these games tickle your fancy, be sure to check out the PlayStation Store's new Flash Sale, its new Deal of the Week, and its massive "Double Discounts" sale.

ROCKET LEAGUE "Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Rocket League includes casual and competitive Online Matches, a fully-featured offline Season Mode, special 'Mutators' that let you change the rules entirely, hockey and basketball-inspired Extra Modes, and more than 500 trillion possible cosmetic customization combinations." PRICE: $10 -- LINK

PREY: DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION "In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted." PRICE: $10 -- LINK

SOUTH PARK: THE STICK OF TRUTH "Arm yourself with weapons of legend to defeat underpants gnomes, hippies, and other forces of evil. Discover the lost Stick of Truth and succeed in earning your place alongside Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny as their new friend. Fail, and you will forever be known as…a loser. Authentic South Park: Written and voiced by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. An Epic Quest: Earn your place alongside Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny. Friends with Benefits: Recruit classic South Park characters to your cause. Intense Combat: Arm yourself with magical weapons and mystical armor. Custom South Park: With, like, a billion character and item combinations." PRICE: $9 -- LINK

PUBG "Land, loot and outwit your opponents to become the last player left standing in a thrilling game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping moments." PRICE: $10 -- LINK

DYING LIGHT "Dying Light is a first-person, action survival game set in a vast open world. Roam a city devastated by a mysterious epidemic, scavenging for supplies and crafting weapons to help defeat the hordes of flesh-hungry enemies the plague has created. At night, beware the Infected as they grow in strength and even more lethal nocturnal predators leave their nests to feed on their prey. Live to survive another day. Good Night, Good Luck." PRICE: $10 -- LINK

OKAMI HD "Experience the critically acclaimed masterpiece with its renowned Sumi-e ink art style in breathtaking high resolution. Take on the role of Amaterasu, the Japanese sun goddess who inhabits the form of a legendary white wolf, on a quest to defeat Orochi, an eight-headed demon and tyrannical monster responsible for turning the world of Nippon into a ruined wasteland." PRICE: $10 -- LINK

RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER: 20 YEAR CELEBRATION "In the wake of her father’s death, Lara’s uncle challenges her ownership of Croft Manor. Lara must explore her childhood home in the new 'Blood Ties' story mode to reclaim her legacy and uncover a family mystery that will change her life forever. In 'Lara’s Nightmare' hordes of the undead overrun Croft Manor, and Lara must defend it before the nightmare overwhelms her! “Blood Ties” includes over an hour of additional single player story, as well as community challenges with card modifiers that allow you to compete against your friends’ scores in 'Lara’s Nightmare.' This pack also includes five classic Lara Croft skins, an outfit and weapon inspired by Tomb Raider III, and the new 'Extreme Survivor' difficulty setting for the main campaign. With over an hour of new story, a replayable combat mode, classic skins, a new outfit and weapon, and a new difficulty mode, this is the perfect way to celebrate 20 years of the iconic Lara Croft." PRICE: $8 -- LINK

TITANFALL 2 "From Respawn Entertainment, the studio that brought you the award-winning Titanfall, comes Titanfall 2. In single player, an aspiring Pilot and a veteran Titan combine forces to save their own lives and combat a powerful enemy against all odds. Multiplayer offers brand new Titans, expanded Pilot abilities, and deeper customization to elevate the fast-paced and exciting gameplay fans expect from the series." PRICE: $8 -- LINK

DISHONORED: DEFINITIVE EDITION "Arkane Studios’ Dishonored, winner of over 100 Game of the Year awards, and all of its additional content come to the next generation in Dishonored Definitive Edition! With Dishonored’s flexible combat system, creatively eliminate your targets as you combine the supernatural abilities, weapons and unusual gadgets at your disposal. 'Void Walker’s Arsenal' offers unique character bonuses, additional bone charm slots, and more that will aid you in pursuit of revenge. Enter the world of the Outsider in 'Dunwall City Trials' where you will put your combat, stealth and mobility skills to the test. Finally, play as the legendary assassin Daud in 'The Knife of Dunwall' and 'The Brigmore Witches'." PRICE: $7 -- LINK