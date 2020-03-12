PlayStation Store's New "Deal of the Week" Is For One of PS4's Best Games

The PlayStation Store has revealed its new "Deal of the Week," and for this week Sony Interactive Entertainment is offering a great deal on one of PS4's best games. More specifically, for a limited time, the PlayStation Store is offering Rockstar Games' 2018 open-world western, Red Dead Redemption 2, for just $30. In other words, 2018's best game -- and one of the best games of the generation -- is currently 50 percent off over on the PlayStation Store, which is also currently offering a large "double discounts" sale that has dozens of PS4 games for dirt cheap. In fact, you can currently nab 7 PS4 games -- all great -- for less than $7 each.

Right now, the PlayStation Store Deal of the Week not only discounts the standard edition of the game to $30, but the Special Edition to $36, which represents a 55 percent discount. In addition to the regular ol game, the Special Edition includes the following bonus story mode content: Bank Robbery Mission and Gang Hideout; Dappled Black Thoroughbred; Talisman and Medallion Gameplay Bonuses; Gameplay Boosts, Cash Bonuses and Discounts; anfdThe Nuevo Paraiso Gunslinger Outfit.

"America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run," reads an official story pitch of the game. "With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him."

(Photo: Rockstar Games)

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long this deal will be on offer, but it should be until around the middle of next week. In other words, if you like what you see, be sure to cop it sooner rather than later.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

"There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new -- even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing."

