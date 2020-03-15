Dr. Disrespect Comments on Coronavirus Pandemic and Social Media's Reaction

During a recent stream on Twitch, Dr Disrespect commented on the growing coronavirus pandemic, as well as social media's reaction to the dire situation. As you may know, social media platforms like Twitter have kept everyone up to date on the pandemic as it spreads across the globe and disrupts societies and markets on all continents. Likewise, it also amplifies every piece of news about the virus.

At one point during the lengthy aforementioned stream, one viewer donated to the Two-Time, and with their donation posed a question to the streamer: why wasn't there this level of social panic when the swine flu swept across the globe?

"Listen, that's the scary thing with social media. Because social media.... mainstream media can be controlled, right," said Dr Disrespect, responding to this question. "Because messaging from mainstream comes from that particular news outlet or whatever. Then you have the top people driving that messaging, and then that's what it is, right? Social media can really stir up a higher level of panic. If you think about it, it's not controlled. So you're getting raw opinions, raw feedback... from people that aren't educated, that are educated, it's crazy."

The Two-Time continued:

"Think about in... let's say 2000. I don't know, when social media really, really started. What was it? 2010, 11? I don't know. Let's just say a time right before social media. It's unfortunate that Tom Hanks has announced that he contracted it. Imagine if he did back then, like, that news would it have ever surfaced or spread at the rate it did? I mean yesterday when I saw it was on my feed everywhere. And it was just like magnified. It magnifies the world coronavirus. Anyways, I don't know, I'm not an expert."

As you can see, the streamer concludes his thoughts on the situation by noting he's not an expert in any of this. And none of us are. In other words, make sure to listen to the precautions and advice of experts as we navigate this difficult situation. Meanwhile, for more coverage on Dr Disrespect, be sure to peep all of our past and recent articles covering the streamer by clicking right here.

