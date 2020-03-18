Animal Crossing Developers Are Very Aware of the DOOM Eternal Fan Art

Sometimes, art takes on a weird life of its own, and this is becoming increasingly evident in the age of the internet. This week, two major releases are set to appear on consoles: DOOM Eternal, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While the two games could not be any more different from one another, that hasn't stopped fans from creating a plethora of art mashing up the two games. Apparently, the art has become so prominent that even the Animal Crossing developers have become aware of it! What's more, they also seem to have embraced the connection, reveling in the creativity of the fanbases of the two games.

The acknowledgement comes from an interview between IGN UK and Aya Kyogoku, the director on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While Animal Crossing does have a family friendly image, it's understandable why Kyogoku would embrace the concept. The majority of the crossover art is fairly wholesome, despite DOOM Eternal's content and setting. Fans are clearly having fun with it, as both fanbases anticipate the releases of these two games.

There's something inherently charming about the Animal Crossing x DOOM Eternal crossover art. While it doesn't make a whole lot of sense, it just helps to solidify how connected the video game community truly is. Fans can debate about whether or not a game is "hardcore" or "casual," but most gamers are unified by their passion for this form of entertainment.

The Animal Crossing developers have seen a bunch of Animal Crossing x DOOM Eternal and love it "It really is a great thing to see"https://t.co/0b4p8UT1az pic.twitter.com/cNyNe9RaC0 — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 18, 2020

With Animal Crossing's developers aware of the connection, and id Software's closer relationship with Nintendo this console generation, perhaps an official crossover could happen at some point down the line. Animal Crossing games have featured villagers based on franchises such as Zelda in the past. Perhaps a Doomslayer-inspired villager could one day appear. Heck, if there's any character that could use an island vacation, it's probably him! Of course, many fans have hoped for an appearance by Doomslayer in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Perhaps one day Isabelle and Doomslayer will be given the opportunity to make their friendship official.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons and DOOM Eternal will release Friday, March 20th.

