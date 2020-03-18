How to Watch the PlayStation 5 "The Road to PS5" Stream

More information about the PlayStation 5 is set to be revealed shortly via a livestreamed video, and while it's expected to focus on system architecture -- the video was apparently intended to be presented as part of Game Developers Conference, which was canceled due to coronavirus concerns -- there is really not telling exactly what might be in store for us today.

"The Road to PS5" livestream is scheduled to start at 9AM PT/12PM ET, which means there's not much time to wait at this point. You can check out the stream, direct from PlayStation, below:

PlayStation 5's lead system architect, Mark Cerny, is expected to show "a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games." If you're not familiar with the term, think of console system architecture as the internal software bits that serve as the foundation of programs for consoles. So, while Cerny likely won't be showcasing launch games or the like, he will be showing off what'll make them run.

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games. Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2020

Cerny, you might recall, is basically the font through which all official PlayStation 5 information flows. The first real details about the latest and greatest PlayStation console came from interviews with him last year, and while dozens of rumors and reports have come out since that time, none have been officially confirmed. What we know for sure at this point is the logo and name, it's launching Holiday 2020, and some controller details. As for specifications, we know it contains a third-generation AMD chip, a GPU that’s a variant of Radeon’s Navi series, and it’ll also support ray tracing as well as 8K graphics, and it will use still be able to use physical discs. It will also come with a solid-state drive (SSD). That's... about it.

What do you think we can expect from PlayStation? Are you looking forward to the reveal? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

More information about the PlayStation 5 is set to be revealed today at 9AM PT over at the official PlayStation Blog and in the video above. The PlayStation 5 is set to release Holiday 2020, though there are some concerns that the novel coronavirus pandemic could impact production. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming console right here.

