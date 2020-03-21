Animal Crossing: New Horizons Player Creates Perfect Power Rangers Costumes

You've got to love how fans find a way to bring their favorite franchises into other games, and the latest example of this is Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now that the game his hit the Nintendo Switch, fans are hard at work bringing their favorite designs from the non-Nintendo world into the game, and that includes the Power Rangers franchise and the Super Sentai franchise that it is derived from. Twitter user The Tokuvian shared a lineup of his clothing designs in the game, and as you can see in the image below, he knocked these designs out of the park, and if you're a Power Rangers or Sentai fan, you're going to hope that QR code import feature gets here sooner than later (thanks to Morphin Legacy for the find).

The image features some just about perfect recreations of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger), Power Rangers: In Space (Denji Sentai Megaranger), Power Rangers Lost Galaxy (Seijuu Sentai Gingaman), Power Rangers: Time Force (Mirai Sentai Timeranger), Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger, and Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger, which will be adapted for the next Power Rangers season, though we aren't sure what the new title will be.

We're hoping to see more costume designs from him in the future, and if you're taking requests then Mystic Force/Mahou Sentai Magiranger could get some love, please!

The moment QR codes can be made in Animal Crossing, I’m gonna share my designs 😁 pic.twitter.com/FYv4Vg8mDO — The Tokuvian (@TheTokuvian) March 21, 2020

"The moment QR codes can be made in Animal Crossing, I’m gonna share my designs 😁"

As for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can find the official description below.

"Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.

Show off your island utopia to family and friends—or pack your bags and visit theirs. Whether playing online* or with others beside you**, island living is even better when you can share it. Even without hopping on a flight, you’ll meet a cast of charming animal residents bursting with personality. Friendly faces like Tom Nook and Isabelle will lend their services and happily help you grow your budding community. Escape to your island getaway—however, whenever, and wherever you want."

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!

