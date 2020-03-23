Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Blame One Owl for Their Massive Fish and Bug Hoards

By Christian Hoffer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have amassed huge collections of bugs and fish, all because of one owl. Although Animal Crossings: New Horizons doesn't have too many "mandatory" goals, one of the first things that players are asked to do is to gather up local fauna for research purposes. Eventually, the local bugs and fish will attract Blathers the owl, who will build a museum to display players' nature collections. However, Blathers isn't the fastest builder, and you'll have to wait at least three days from your arrival on your island for the museum to open.

This has led to some players, especially those who have spent a lot of time on their islands, to amass quite a collection of fish and bugs with nowhere to put them. Needless to say, we've gotten more than a few funny comments from Animal Crossings: New Horizons players as they've vented their frustrations about Blathers and his painfully slow building speed. Here's a few of the most amazing bug and fish collections and the funniest Animal Crossings: New Horizons reactions we've seen on Twitter.

Surrounded with Bugs and Fish

Open the F***ing Museum

Hurry the F*** Up, Blathers

Blathers Tomorrow....

That's What You Get for Taking So Long

Blathers When He Sees Me Bring in My 2343 New Fish

Thanos Snap

I'll Be Over Tomorrow

Blathers, Please

You Got a Big Storm Comin'

