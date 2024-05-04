GTA 6 Actors Revealed in New Report

Rockstar Games finally unveiled GTA 6 last year, revealing two protagonists: Lucia and Jason. Since then, the greatest Internet sleuths of all time, gamers, have been desperately trying to deduce who plays the pair of characters. Naturally, there are many theories, including some pretty convincing ones. What we have today is not another theory, but a bonafide report from LegacyKillaHD, a YouTuber with over 700,000 subscribers and who is known within the GTA community for the occasional scoop or two.

In a new YouTube video, LegacyKillaHD claims Manni L. Perez is portraying Lucia. This name won't be familiar to GTA fans, but the voice may be be. Perez has voiced some small-time characters in GTA Online here and there. Beyond this she has worked on Jessica Jones, Law & Order, Blindspot, Click Next to Continue, and various other TV shows and a couple movies here and there. She's never worked in video games though beyond the tiny roles she's had in GTA Online.

As you may know, Rockstar Games typically likes to tap lesser known actors for its various roles, especially lesser known in the video game space. To this end, Perez fits the criteria.

Meanwhile, it is claimed Jason is going to be portrayed by Dylan Rourke, whose equally not very well known and has never worked in the video game space at all. He had one episode appearances in Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy, so GTA fans may recognize his face from this. Beyond this, his career has mostly consisted of smaller projects or smaller roles on bigger projects.

Whether any of this is true or not, we don't know. The source in question has proven reliable in the past, but also been off the mark as well. To be fair though, this is pretty much true of just about every insider or leaker because sometimes people are fed faulty information by bad sources, but also because things change over time. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt. In this case, if this information is accurate, it's not going to change as Rockstar Games is not going to recast either actor at this point in the project.

Speaking of Rockstar Games, it has not commented on this rumor or the speculation it has created. We don't suspect this will change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.