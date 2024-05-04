New Leak Reveals Unexpected Return of Wii U Exclusive

A Wii U exclusive from 2015 looks poised to make a return, presumably via a Nintendo Switch port, or possibly a Nintendo Switch 2 port next year. Whatever the case, it is making a return. We know this because the game has been trademarked in Australia, which suggests Nintendo is doing something with the game, or at least planning on it. As noted, the game hails from 2015, but it is certainly not a title you think of when you think about 2015. You probably think of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Fallout 4, Bloodborne, Undertale, Rocket League, Halo 5, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Dying Light, Cities: Skylines, Until Dawn, Splatoon, Kerbal Space Program, Soma, Ori and the Blind Forest, or of course, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. There are a whole of games you'd think about before Kirby and the Rainbow Curse for Wii U, yet it looks set to potentially return.

The Wii U game in question that has been rated is indeed the follow-up to 2005 Nintendo DS title Kirby: Canvas Curse. Upon release, the game garnered a 75 on Metacritic and didn't sell that well, so if it returns it is going to be the surprise of many. While Nintendo has been digging up Wii U games for ports on Nintendo Switch, it's been largely the heavier hitters on the platform.

Below, you can read more about the game if you are unfamiliar with it. Meanwhile, you can also check out a trailer for it, or more specifically, its announcement trailer, which debuted at E3 2014.

"Do you have the magic touch? Then guide Kirby as he sets off on grand adventures in a hand-sculpted clay world. Draw lines on the touch screen of the Wii U GamePad controller to create rainbow-colored clay ropes to move Kirby around freely, or tap him to attack enemies or blast through obstacles. Transformations include a submarine, rocket and tank. In underwater levels, Kirby dons a swim mask. If his power level gets too low, a clay bandage appears on his head."

It's important to remember right now all we have is a trademark and some speculation. There has been no official news from Nintendo about this. In fact, they haven't commented at all. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.