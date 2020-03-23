Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Blame One Owl for Their Massive Fish and Bug Hoards

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have amassed huge collections of bugs and fish, all because of one owl. Although Animal Crossings: New Horizons doesn’t have too many “mandatory” goals, one of the first things that players are asked to do is to gather up local fauna for research purposes. Eventually, the local bugs and fish will attract Blathers the owl, who will build a museum to display players’ nature collections. However, Blathers isn’t the fastest builder, and you’ll have to wait at least three days from your arrival on your island for the museum to open.

This has led to some players, especially those who have spent a lot of time on their islands, to amass quite a collection of fish and bugs with nowhere to put them. Needless to say, we’ve gotten more than a few funny comments from Animal Crossings: New Horizons players as they’ve vented their frustrations about Blathers and his painfully slow building speed. Here’s a few of the most amazing bug and fish collections and the funniest Animal Crossings: New Horizons reactions we’ve seen on Twitter.

Surrounded with Bugs and Fish

In dedication for Blathers to summon him and his museum, I surrounded him with bugs and fish. Enjoy! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/FRsEIqTQRm — Tone 🍒 Postpone Everything (@MarcheOnward) March 22, 2020

Open the F***ing Museum

open the fucking museum blathers. open the museum. #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/ZeTUkc6p8Z — k d b (@kyleedawnxo) March 22, 2020

Hurry the F*** Up, Blathers

My island is free of weeds, and there’s stacks and stacks of bullshit in front of the museum. hurry the fuck up blathers — Pat Stares At Pat I’m Pat (@PatStaresAt) March 21, 2020

Blathers Tomorrow….

Blathers tomorrow when he’s due to open a museum on like 340,000 different islands #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/XaRuXStLTL — Luke 🦛 (@LukeCB_) March 20, 2020

That’s What You Get for Taking So Long

The museum is gonna be unreasonably busy tomorrow morning. That’s what you get for taking so long, Blathers. pic.twitter.com/bO9UrdFSX1 — zallard1 (@zallard1sda) March 21, 2020

Blathers When He Sees Me Bring in My 2343 New Fish

blathers when he sees me bring in my 2343 new fish and 72346 new bugs on the opening day of the museum pic.twitter.com/RdDRPaCjJP — Lewis (@Lewchube) March 21, 2020

Thanos Snap

AC fans when they realize it takes 2 days for Blathers to make the museum pic.twitter.com/bN4IA1SNq1 — 𝙅𝙤𝙫𝙞 (@BaraJovi) March 22, 2020

I’ll Be Over Tomorrow

blathers talking to tom nook: is that so? there’s bountiful wildlife on the island you’re on and your representative has gathered them for me? well, ill be over tomorrow then!

blathers the next day seeing the 80 live fish and insect specimens placed directly in front of his tent: pic.twitter.com/3VIN7yN361 — 💜🐑vivian🐑💜 (@lavendersheeps) March 21, 2020

Blathers, Please

blathers please i have much science for you pic.twitter.com/9AxkDEgHc8 — marie lum📍New Zealand (@PuccaNoodles) March 21, 2020

You Got a Big Storm Comin’