Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next Batch of Free Games

Epic Games Store has revealed its new pair of free games, which will be made available to all Epic Games Store users on April 2, and be available until April. Right now, World War Z, Figment, and Torment x Punisher are available for free, and this will remain the case until April 2. After April 2, they will be replaced with the aforementioned games, and then after April 9, the aforementioned games will be replaced with new, unannounced free games. And the cycle will continue and continue until you have the world's biggest backlog on Epic Games Store.

As always, there's no strings attached to downloading the current free games or the free games coming on April 2. As long as you're an Epic Games Store user, you can download the games for free. Further, there's no subscription or costs attached to playing and maintaining the games. Once you download them, they are yours forever.

For those that don't know: Epic Games Store gives out a new free game every week. Sometimes it gives out two or more each week, but always at least one. More often than not, it's two free games every week.

That all said, if none of these free games tickle your fancy, don't worry, there's plenty of new games releasing this week that may do just that. You can read more about these new releases via our latest Out This Week.