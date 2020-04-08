Persona 5 Royal: All The Crossword Puzzle Answers Revealed

Persona 5 Royal is one of the deepest RPGs to come around in quite some time, and as a result, you have a myriad of ways to spend your time within the game's rich world. While you'll be attempting to take down the corrupted rulers of places that lie just below the surface, you'll also be developing relationships with your teammates all the while trying to pass your classes, and to do so you'll need to build up various character traits. That includes Knowledge, which you can build up in a number of ways, but one of the easiest is by completing a crossword puzzle at Leblanc. Completing this will net you some sweet Knowledge points, and now we've made it even easier for you to gain points by listing out all the crossword puzzle questions and answers, which can be found on the next slide.

You'll also be building up stats like Guts, Proficiency, Kindness, and Charm, and each one will be important in allowing you to progress past certain story or character beats in the game. You'll need Guts to talk to the gunshop owner about that mysterious pistol or the doctor about that crazy medicine. The same goes for Kindness, which you'll need to do things like starting a friendship with Ann, and these are just scratching the surface.

That's why you'll want to net easy points where you can, and the best thing about the crossword puzzles is that they don't make time move forward, so you can complete one, net some points, and still do an activity to get you even more points in the same night. You can check out all the answers to the game's puzzles starting on the next slide.

You can find the official description for Persona 5 Royal below.

"Prepare for an all-new RPG experience in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona! Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts.

Persona 5 Royal is packed with new characters, confidants, story depth, new locations to explore, and a new grappling hook mechanic for stealthy access to new areas.

With a new semester at Shujin Academy, get ready to strengthen your abilities in the metaverse and in your daily life.

Even for the most seasoned Phantom Thieves among us, Persona 5 Royal is a new challenge to defy conventions, discover the power within, and fight for justice.

Wear the mask. Reveal your truth."

Persona 5 Royal is available on PS4 now