Persona 5 Royal: All The Crossword Puzzle Answers Revealed

Persona 5 Royal is one of the deepest RPGs to come around in quite some time, and as a result, you have a myriad of ways to spend your time within the game’s rich world. While you’ll be attempting to take down the corrupted rulers of places that lie just below the surface, you’ll also be developing relationships with your teammates all the while trying to pass your classes, and to do so you’ll need to build up various character traits. That includes Knowledge, which you can build up in a number of ways, but one of the easiest is by completing a crossword puzzle at Leblanc. Completing this will net you some sweet Knowledge points, and now we’ve made it even easier for you to gain points by listing out all the crossword puzzle questions and answers, which can be found on the next slide.

You’ll also be building up stats like Guts, Proficiency, Kindness, and Charm, and each one will be important in allowing you to progress past certain story or character beats in the game. You’ll need Guts to talk to the gunshop owner about that mysterious pistol or the doctor about that crazy medicine. The same goes for Kindness, which you’ll need to do things like starting a friendship with Ann, and these are just scratching the surface.

That’s why you’ll want to net easy points where you can, and the best thing about the crossword puzzles is that they don’t make time move forward, so you can complete one, net some points, and still do an activity to get you even more points in the same night. You can check out all the answers to the game’s puzzles starting on the next slide.

Persona 5 Royal is available on PS4 now, and you can get all the answers you need starting on the next slide.

Crossword 1

Question: How School Years Are Divided

Answer: Semesters

Crossword 2

Question: Cherry (?) Viewing

Answer: Blossom

Crossword 3

Question: Time For A Trip (?) Week

Answer: Golden

Crossword 4

Question: What Are The May Blues?

Answer: Malaise

Crossword 5

Question: Where Art Is Shown Off And Sold

Answer: Gallery

Crossword 6

Question: A Type Of Outdoor Allergy

Answer: Pollenosis

Crossword 7

Question: Nihonga: (?) Cultural Artwork

Answer: Japanese

Crossword 8

Question: Label For An Unparalleled Artist

Answer: Master

Crossword 9

Question: Held To Inform The Public

Answer: Conference

Crossword 10

Question: Changes With The Season

Answer: Wardrobe

Crossword 11

Question: Exchanged All Over The World

Answer: Currency

Crossword 12

Question: A Border Between Air Masses

Answer: Front

Crossword 13

Question: Medicine Of Varying Legality

Answer: Narcotics

Crossword 14

Question: Many Student’s Greatest Love

Answer: Vacation

Crossword 15

Question: These Gauge Student Knowledge

Answer: Finals

Crossword 16

Question: A Seasonal Skybound Event

Answer: Fireworks

Crossword 17

Question: A Stationary Hotspot: heat (?)

Answer: Island

Crossword 18

Question: Necessary For Dares

Answer: Courage

Crossword 19

Question: A Common Skin Injury

Answer: Sunburn

Crossword 20

Question: When It’s Too Hot To Sleep

Answer: Sweltering

Crossword 21

Question: Techy Term For E-Infiltration

Answer: Hacking

Crossword 22

Question: Localized Destructive Storm

Answer: Typhoon

Crossword 23

Question: Tsukimi: Lunar Viewing (?)

Answer: Festival

Crossword 24

Question: Establishing Order And Worth

Answer: Ranking

Crossword 25

Question: Absorbs Most Light

Answer: Black