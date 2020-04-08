Persona 5 Royal: All The Crossword Puzzle Answers Revealed

Persona 5 Royal is one of the deepest RPGs to come around in quite some time, and as a result, you have a myriad of ways to spend your time within the game’s rich world. While you’ll be attempting to take down the corrupted rulers of places that lie just below the surface, you’ll also be developing relationships with your teammates all the while trying to pass your classes, and to do so you’ll need to build up various character traits. That includes Knowledge, which you can build up in a number of ways, but one of the easiest is by completing a crossword puzzle at Leblanc. Completing this will net you some sweet Knowledge points, and now we’ve made it even easier for you to gain points by listing out all the crossword puzzle questions and answers, which can be found on the next slide.
You’ll also be building up stats like Guts, Proficiency, Kindness, and Charm, and each one will be important in allowing you to progress past certain story or character beats in the game. You’ll need Guts to talk to the gunshop owner about that mysterious pistol or the doctor about that crazy medicine. The same goes for Kindness, which you’ll need to do things like starting a friendship with Ann, and these are just scratching the surface.
That’s why you’ll want to net easy points where you can, and the best thing about the crossword puzzles is that they don’t make time move forward, so you can complete one, net some points, and still do an activity to get you even more points in the same night. You can check out all the answers to the game’s puzzles starting on the next slide.
Persona 5 Royal is available on PS4 now.
Crossword 1
Question: How School Years Are Divided
Answer: Semesters
Crossword 2
Question: Cherry (?) Viewing
Answer: Blossom
Crossword 3
Question: Time For A Trip (?) Week
Answer: Golden
Crossword 4
Question: What Are The May Blues?
Answer: Malaise
Crossword 5
Question: Where Art Is Shown Off And Sold
Answer: Gallery
Crossword 6
Question: A Type Of Outdoor Allergy
Answer: Pollenosis
Crossword 7
Question: Nihonga: (?) Cultural Artwork
Answer: Japanese
Crossword 8
Question: Label For An Unparalleled Artist
Answer: Master
Crossword 9
Question: Held To Inform The Public
Answer: Conference
Crossword 10
Question: Changes With The Season
Answer: Wardrobe
Crossword 11
Question: Exchanged All Over The World
Answer: Currency
Crossword 12
Question: A Border Between Air Masses
Answer: Front
Crossword 13
Question: Medicine Of Varying Legality
Answer: Narcotics
Crossword 14
Question: Many Student’s Greatest Love
Answer: Vacation
Crossword 15
Question: These Gauge Student Knowledge
Answer: Finals
Crossword 16
Question: A Seasonal Skybound Event
Answer: Fireworks
Crossword 17
Question: A Stationary Hotspot: heat (?)
Answer: Island
Crossword 18
Question: Necessary For Dares
Answer: Courage
Crossword 19
Question: A Common Skin Injury
Answer: Sunburn
Crossword 20
Question: When It’s Too Hot To Sleep
Answer: Sweltering
Crossword 21
Question: Techy Term For E-Infiltration
Answer: Hacking
Crossword 22
Question: Localized Destructive Storm
Answer: Typhoon
Crossword 23
Question: Tsukimi: Lunar Viewing (?)
Answer: Festival
Crossword 24
Question: Establishing Order And Worth
Answer: Ranking
Crossword 25
Question: Absorbs Most Light
Answer: Black